WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Parks & Rec will host its Mother/Daughter Tea Party from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Warrensburg Community Center.
Girls ages 3 through 12 and their mother, grandmother, aunt or other female adult, can dress up and enjoy games, crafts and refreshments.
The cost is $20 per person.
The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 23.
To register for the Mother/Daughter Tea Party, go online at Warrensburg-mo.com or call Parks & Rec at (660) 747-7178.
