WARRENSBURG — The World Day of Prayer Celebration that will take place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the ABC Building, (behind the Warrensburg Community Center) in Warrensburg.
For more than 100 years, the world has celebrated the World Day of Prayer on the first Friday in March.
The theme for this year’s event is "Rise: Take Up Your Mat and Walk."
This is a call for action for all believers in Jesus Christ to not sit idly but step out in faith to worship, praise and serve the Lord and to share His love with others.
The Warrensburg Ministerial Association is hosting this event and welcome all to come celebrate.
Several churches and ministries will lead the group in a prayer followed by a gospel or spiritual song.
Any church or ministry interested in participating by leading a prayer or song, email John Paul Suchecki at johnpaulsuchecki@hotmail.com or Mae Hertig at hertig17@yahoo.com or (660) 422-1276.
