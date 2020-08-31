WARRENSBURG — The Buttonwood Gallery will host Virtual First Friday Event 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 as part of featured art show "Connections," benefiting Jewish Family Services.
"Connections" will be at the gallery through Sept. 24.
Works by MMA members Barb Byrne of Pleasant Hill and Rebecca Limback of Warrensburg were selected for "Connection."
The event will feature a cocktail demonstration by Tom's Town, a tour of the exhibit, a live painting demonstration by John Keeling and more.
Artworks include paintings, photographs, 3D pieces, fiber works and more. All work is available for purchase.
Fifty percent of proceeds from sold artworks will go to Jewish Family Services.
Most JFS clients are not Jewish, but benefit from their services.
Those interested are required to pre-register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q8sTQO8zTviJwq2nwckZ1A.
The virtual show may be viewed at buttonwoodartspace.com/show/connection.
