The Missouri 4-H Foundation will host a winner’s choice raffle to benefit Missouri 4-H. Three winners will be drawn Tuesday, Dec. 15, to win the 2019 Missouri State Fair Grand Champion Ham or half of the 2020 Missouri State Fair Reserve Grand Champion Steer.
Proceeds will benefit the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s Clover Fund.
Only 200 tickets will be sold, and each winner will choose from the following items (or those that remain) in the order that they are drawn:
• The 2019 Missouri State Fair Grand Champion Ham, exhibited by Quynten Cary of California, Missouri. The ham was purchased by Starline Brass and donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
• Half of the 2020 Missouri State Fair Reserve Grand Champion Steer, exhibited by Gage Baker of Fulton. Baker is a member of the Rising Sun 4-H Club. His 1,325-pound crossbred steer was purchased by The Climate Corp. of St. Louis and the MU Independent Aggies and donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation. It will be processed and packaged by the MU Meat Lab and divided in half for two winners.
Tickets can be purchased at extension.missouri.edu/store/4h-foundation-raffle for $50 each.
