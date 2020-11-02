WARRENSBURG — The University of Missouri - Kansas City Institute Human Development awarded a $10,000 No Wrong Door Mini Grant to West-Central Independent Living Solutions with funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
The No Wrong Door system provides coordinated services amongst multiple state and community agencies for people who need long-term care to ensure that regardless of which agency people contact for help, they can access information about options available across all agencies in their communities.
The mini-grants are open to Independent Living Centers and Area Agencies on Aging in Missouri with programming focused on decreasing social isolation, increasing use of technology and enhancing person-centered supports.
“COVID-19 has made things very difficult for many people and the organizations that serve them,” Grant Director Dr. Michelle Reynolds said. “We are excited to partner with WILS to expand their capacity to serve the people with disabilities in their community during COVID-19 and even beyond the pandemic.”
WILS grant funding will be used to provide equitable access to technology devices, mobile hot-spots, provide new online services, programs and learning opportunities for individuals with disabilities and older adults.
Technology and remote access to services plays a key role in WILS ability to offer peer support and Independent Living skills learning.
Together, these programs allow individuals with disabilities to continue to receive holistic, person-centered, appropriate services in rural west-central Missouri.
“WILS works to empower individuals with disabilities to achieve and/or maintain their independence and being a part of the No Wrong Door system enhances our mission,” WILS Director of Independent Living Kathy Wyatt said. “As a one-stop resource center, WILS is the place people can count on to find out what service options are available to them in their community. This knowledge allows individuals to make informed decisions about the services which best suit their needs.”
As a Center for Independent Living, WILS strives to remove barriers and prejudices and empowers persons with disabilities to live independently.
They are a consumer driven, non-residential, 501(c)3 nonprofit resource center that serves people with disabilities and their families.
For more information, visit w-ils.org or email info@w-ils.org.
