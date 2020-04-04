WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Fire Department is hoping to join in on the fun of drive-by birthday parties.
"If you live within the city limits of Warrensburg and have a child's birthday coming up, please let us know and we would love to help them celebrate their day with a drive by from one of our fire trucks," a WFD Facebook post states.
To schedule, contact Assistant Chief Doyle Oxley by email at doxley@warrensburg-mo.com.
The post states that the WFD "hopes everyone is doing their part during these trying times by staying home when possible, washing their hands frequently and practicing social distancing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.