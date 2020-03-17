Because of the recent precautions recommended by the CDC, West Central Electric Cooperative has closed both of its lobbies at the Higginsville and Oak Grove locations to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, according to General Manager Mike Gray.
Gray said tentative plans are for the lobbies to remain closed until April 1.
“Other than closing the lobby doors, it will be business as usual,“ Gray said. “WCE employees are still on the job taking care of our members 24/7.”
WCE members are reminded there are several ways they can still take care of business and pay their bills.
WCE can be contacted by phone at (800) 491-3803 or (816) 565-4942.
Members may pay their bills via the SmartHub app or on the website at westcentralelectric.coop or they may call the pay-by-phone number at (855) 874-5349.
“We know this is inconvenient, but we appreciate our members’ patience as we all navigate these unfamiliar waters in an effort to keep our members, our employees and the public safe,” Gray said.
