Gary Cadwallader, Warrensburg, will have a solo show of approximately 25 watercolors at Holy Family University, Art Gallery, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The show, “Abundance,” is on display from Nov. 8 through Dec. 2.
The Closing Reception is at 2 p.m. Dec. 2.
Cadwallader is a board member of Watercolor USA and currently edits its newsletter.
He received a fine arts degree from the University of Missouri – Kansas City in 1972 but only began painting professionally in 2011 after a long career as a computer analyst.
He also sits on the boards of Mid-Missouri Artists Inc. and the Sedalia Visual Arts Association.
