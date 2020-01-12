Warrensburg Rotary Club grant aids Johnson County Adult Literacy Program, Trails Regional Library

WARRENSBURG — Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Warrensburg Rotary Club, the Johnson County Adult Literacy Program has partnered with Trails Regional Library to purchase a lab of laptop computers and supplies to offer technology and digital literacy training classes to the public.
While connected organizations, JCALP and the library have not previously worked together on a project of this scale.
JCALP’s main focus is matching volunteer tutors with adult learners to improve skills in basic reading, math and digital literacy.
A press release about the grant states Trails Regional Library provides dedicated technology training in its branches but lacks a modern, user-friendly lab to provide patrons with the best learning environment.
This partnership will allow both organizations to fulfil missions based in service and education.
With the new computer lab, Trails Regional Library’s staff will host a variety of digital literacy programs, including basic computer skills.
“With the advent of technology, learning now involves a variety of online tools," JCALP Coordinator Jeanie Jones said. "This grant will give adult learners in our community much-needed access to technology and training.”
“Our focus in providing technology education is making sure our patrons gain knowledge, confidence, awareness and applicable skills,” Trails Regional Library Services Coordinator Sara Evans said. “We are so grateful to Rotary and JCALP for providing these tools to help our patrons achieve these aims with up-to-date technology.”
JCALP tutors will also be able to use these computers to help adult learners with one-on-one training.
The first Digital Literacy Training program is set to begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Warrensburg Branch.
To learn more, visit trailslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.