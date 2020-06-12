WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will move to Phase 2 of its Reopening Plan on Tuesday, June 16, based on the State of Missouri and Johnson County Community Health Services announcements that all restrictions will be lifted on that date.
All Warrensburg parks facilities and grounds, including playgrounds, shelters and ballfields will be open to the public on June 16.
The Warrensburg Community Center is still scheduled to open Monday, June 15, with limited hours and operations the first week, followed by a phased-in plan for rentals, classes and programs being announced later.
WPR states staff is diligently working on a reopening plan for Nassif Aquatic Center for the 2020 summer season, with an opening date and more information to be announced.
Parks & Recreation states it will still follow social distancing protocol and asks the public to help it to continue taking extra precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of germs and infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
