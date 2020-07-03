WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will implement a mandatory face covering policy starting Monday, July 6, at the Warrensburg Community Center, in accordance with the Johnson County Community Health Services' countywide order.
All guests and visitors, as well as WPR employees, will be required to wear a face covering when entering the Community Center.
Face coverings will not be required while working out in the Fitness Center or gymnasium or while swimming in the Indoor Aquatic Center as long as social distancing protocol is followed, allowing for at least six feet distance between individuals.
Group Exercise classes will be limited in size to adhere to social distancing requirements.
Parks & Recreation states it will continue to follow social distancing protocol and sanitization practices and asks the public to help to continue taking extra precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of germs and infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.