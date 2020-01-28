WARRENSBURG —Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its Winter Wonderland Ball from 6 to 8 p.m. on both Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8.
This event is for girls ages 4 through 12 and their father, brother, grandfather or other special guest to dress up and enjoy music, dancing, crafts and an elegant dinner at the Warrensburg Community Center.
The cost is $40 per couple, $20 for each additional person.
The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 31
To register for the Winter Wonderland Ball, go online at Warrensburg-mo.com or call Parks & Rec at (660) 747-7178.
