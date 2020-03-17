WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg Optimist Club announced changes to its oratorical contest.
"We are unable to hold an in-person contest this year do to the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the club states. "We do want to have the contest, so if you are planning to compete, please do so electronically."
The club directs contestants to get Drop Box on their computer, it is a free download.
Record your oratorical speech/video on your computer.
Save to Drop Box in a folder you create labeled "Oratorical" and share that folder with rnmclaughlin@gmail.com.
This is how it will be judged.
Also, send a copy of the speech, completed application and birth certificate to Optimist Club of Warrensburg, P.O. Box 837, Warrensburg, MO 64093.
"Best of luck and we will notify all contestants via email of the results and the next step," the club states.
