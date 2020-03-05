WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Municipal Court has brought back Amnesty Month this March.
Amnesty month is an “opportunity to clear and resolve your warrant without the fear of arrest,” a Warrensburg Police Department Facebook post states.
A person may be cleared from one or more Warrensburg Municipal warrants but may be arrested if they have warrants in other jurisdictions.
To clear and resolve a warrant, a person must have a Warrensburg warrant and bring a photo ID between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office in the Warrevnsburg Police Department building, 102B S. Holden St.
The court will recall the warrant and will schedule a new court date for March 17, March 31, April 7 or April 21.
Amnesty Month can be observed annually, but does not have a designated observance month.
For more information, contact the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office at (660) 747-9132.
