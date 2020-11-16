Warrensburg Middle School Explorers receive WCE Operation Round Up funds

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Middle School Explorer team has been chosen as one of the recipients for funding through the West Central Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up Foundation.
The team of seventh grade educators received $2,500 to be used for their Exploring Community Connections project which will be used for monthly activities to enhance advancing leadership, real-world problem solving, interpersonal social skills and promoting citizenship within their school and community.
They will connect with local authors and strive to help produce productive community members.
The West Central Electric Round Up Foundation was established in the fall of 2017 with the first funds being collected in September of 2018.
Members who chose not to opt out of the program have their bills rounded up each month to the nearest dollar with proceeds benefiting foundation applicants chosen for funding.
The board meets quarterly to consider applications and award funds.
Applications and program requirements can be found at westcentralelectric.com.
For more information on the Round Up Program, contact Kim Lewis at 800-491-3803 or 816-565-4942.
