WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street is hosting its annual Historic Preservation Stroll to celebrate the unique history of downtown Warrensburg as well as a Historic Quiz Night to follow the annual event in downtown Warrensburg.
The Haunted Historic Walk will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the downtown Johnson County Courthouse lawn with the quiz to follow starting at 6:30 p.m.
National Historic Preservation Month is normally celebrated in May but due to the global pandemic, COVID-19, many of scheduled events around Missouri were canceled.
Warrensburg Main Street found it was still important to celebrate the history of downtown Warrensburg but wanted to ensure the event would be safe and available for the community to enjoy so the event was rescheduled for October.
The Haunted Historic Walk festivities will begin with the Eulogy of the Dog at the Old Drum Statue reenacted by Joe Jokubeit as George Graham Vest.
Small groups will be guided through the history of downtown Warrensburg every 10 minutes with the help of the students and staff at Reese Education Center, Warrensburg Main Street’s design committee and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Volunteer guides and actors will be spread out for some spooky history of our unique town.
Warrensburg Main Street encourages groups to sign up before the event by visiting Warrensburg Main Street’s website, warrensburgmainstreet.org, or through its Facebook event: Haunted Historic Walk.
Sign ups will be available two weeks prior to the event. The walk is a free event and all ages are welcome.
Following the Haunted Historic Walk, Warrensburg Main Street will host its first ever Haunted Historic Quiz night.
Tables and chairs will be distantly placed on Hout Street in front of Old Barney’s to gather for a quiz night.
Warrensburg Main Street’s promotion committee will be hosting this quiz night starting at 6:30 p.m.
Teams of six are welcome to join in on the fun. Tickets are $15 a person or $80 for a table of six.
Tickets are available now through Warrensburg Main Street’s website, warrensburgmainstreet.org.
Teams will be competing for title of Quiz Night winner as well as a grand prize.
Attendees can choose to take part in both events or just one.
During the events, Warrensburg Main Street will be holding a 50/50 raffle with the funds raised going to support the Depot Renovation Preservation and Maintenance Corporation.
Due to funding cuts from the city budget, the Depot Renovation Preservation and Maintenance Corporation has had a reduction in income.
“As an organization, maintaining the historic preservation of the properties in downtown Warrensburg are a priority and a core value to our organization," Warrensburg Main Street Events Coordinator Jamie DeBacker said. "The Historic Depot is an important part of the history of our community and downtown. All money raised from the raffle will be going to the upkeep and maintenance of the Train Depot.”
Warrensburg Main Street encourages the community to wear masks during its events where social distancing cannot be met to ensure the safety of community members and staff as well as helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information on the Historic Walk and Quiz Night, contact Warrensburg Main Street at (660) 429-3988 or find more information on its website: warrensburgmainstreet.org.
