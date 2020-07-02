Warrensburg Farmers' Market continues to add to its offerings in 2020

WARRENSBURG — Along with its extra precautions to ensure the safety of its vendors and shoppers, the Warrensburg Farmers' Market has also expanded on its offerings for the 2020 season.
A new aspect about the farmers market this season is the market's partnership with local organizations.
The market will have a non-profit volunteer group joining it at its weekly market to provide information about their program to market shoppers.
Also in 2020, the market is collaborating with the University of Central Missouri Agricultural Department for the remainder of the season.
The individuals involved in this group contribute to the market by picking their homegrown produce grown at UCM’s Farm off Maguire and bringing those goods to sell during the Saturday morning market.
Along with its new stables, the market has a number of special events prepared for July.
To celebrate Independence Day, the market will do a market giveaway through its social media that will include this season’s market bag, customer T-shirt and ballcap.
On July 18, the market will First Responder’s Day to honor individuals who work in emergency services.
For this event, the market will have special guests from the Warrensburg Police and Fire departments coming to visit the market for the day.
For more information, contact the Main Street office at (660) 429-3988.
Additional information about the market can be found on its Facebook page at Warrensburg Farmers’ Market or at warrensburgmainstreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.