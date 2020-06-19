WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg Parks & Recreation announced the Warrensburg Community Center will resume normal hours of operation starting June 22.
All facilities, including the Indoor Aquatic Center, Fitness Center, Walking Track and gymnasium will be available, as well as all locker rooms.
Parks & Rec states it will practice social distancing requirements and sanitation protocols.
Hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.
WPR states all guests must have up-to-date household information on file to check in at the front desk.
Guests can go online at activecommunities.com/warrensburgparksandrec/Home to update or create a free account to avoid congestion and time delays at the facility.
Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
The Indoor Aquatic Center, including the Spa and Big Slide, will be open to the public 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Lap Swim will be available from 5:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
