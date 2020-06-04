WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg Parks & Recreation (WPR) announced the Warrensburg Community Center (WCC) will reopen June 15 during its Phase 1 Reopening Plan, which includes limited hours of operation, as well as limited activities and access, while observing social distancing requirements and sanitation protocols.
Hours of operation during Phase 1 will be 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
Access to the building, as well as all areas of the facility, will be limited to 25% capacity.
All guests will be temperature-tested at the door and must have up-to-date household information on file to check in at the front desk.
Guests can go online at apm.activecommunities.com/warrensburgparksandrec/Home to update or create a free account to avoid congestion and time delays at the facility.
Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Bathrooms will be open, but lockers, showers and water fountains will not be available during Phase 1.
The indoor pool will be available 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for lap swim only (spa and kids pool will be closed), with a maximum of six individuals (six lanes) at any given time.
The basketball gym will be converted to a walking/running area (no basketball or other activities during Phase 1) and the Fitness Center upstairs will be available for All-Access members and Day Pass guests only.
Members with an active monthly All-Access Pass will receive one-month credit and will not be charged again until July 15; Annual Memberships will receive three months extension to their plan.
Group exercise classes, swim lessons and childcare will not be offered during Phase 1.
Room, facility and pool rentals will not be available as well.
The full WCC Phase 1 Reopening Plan, which includes sanitation protocols and social distancing requirements, is available online at warrensburg-mo.com/160/Parks-Recreation.
