WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg Parks & Recreation announced Monday, March 16, that it is closing the Warrensburg Community Center, which includes the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium and Fitness Center, effective Tuesday, March 17, through Tuesday, March 31, due to concerns for the health and safety of our patrons, community members and our employees surrounding the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
All recreational programming, leagues, sports, activities, classes and events are postponed or canceled until further notice.
Staff will be in contact with all patrons affected.
