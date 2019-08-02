The youth of the Warrensburg Church of the Brethren, 703 E. Hale Lake Road, are participating in the Festival of Sharing 2019 by collecting gently-worn, closed-toed shoes through their "Calling All Kids To Help With Shoe Drive."
The church invites the youth of other congregations to also collect shoes and then bring them to the WCOB so that the shoes can be sent to Nicaragua.
The church states the invite is also open to you in any local organization, official or otherwise, even just a neighborhood effort.
The Rainbow Network is part of the FOS, a partnership-based ministry operating in nine geographic regions of rural Nicaragua.
Church information states many rural people go barefoot because they cannot afford shoes, and this means that they are more likely to contract parasites through direct contact with the soil.
Each donated pair of shoes represents one life greatly improved.
WCOB will take all shoes on Sept. 28 to the Tipton United Methodist Church and asks to have all donated shoes at the Church of the Brethren no later than Sept. 21.
For questions, contact Janis Russell at (660) 362-1213 or (941) 400-2141.
