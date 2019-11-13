WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg Cat Advocates will host a drive for winter shelter supplies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the parking lot of Retrograde Arcade and Toy Museum.
Supplies being collected include:
- Duct tape
- Foam board or reflectix insulation
- Hot knives
- New and used coolers
- Plastic storage totes with lids
- Straw
- Styrofoam coolers
WCA will demonstrate how to build a shelter at the event.
The shelters will be built and used for community cats across Warrensburg at no cost.
Shelters will be distributed in late November.
Anyone in need of a winter shelter is encouraged to visit WCA on Nov. 16 at the event.
Those who may like to donate and cannot drop-off on the day of the event may reach out to WCA and make arrangements for a pickup.
Warrensburg Cat Advocates can be reached at P.O. 119, Warrensburg, Missouri 64093 or warrensburgcatadvocates.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.