Pivoting to a virtual platform, the State 4-H Fashion Revue was hosted Oct. 10. The annual contest showcases youth skills in sewing, knitting, crochet and consumer decision making.
Youth ages 8 to 18 who are involved in a Missouri 4-H program were eligible to compete.
This year, Emilee Colhour of the Good Neighbors 4-H club of Warrensburg; Mallory Hall of the Royal Clovers 4-H club of Warrensburg; and Angel Mukisa of the Royal Clovers 4-H club of Warrensburg competed alongside 41 other youth, representing 19 counties.
The State 4-H Fashion Revue creates an opportunity for youth to be creative, express themselves and learn to communicate their creativity in a variety of ways.
During the Fashion Show, participants enjoyed modeling their garments for the camera from the comfort of their own homes.
As with all 4-H programs, the State 4-H Fashion Revue was all about learning new things.
Professional workshops were led by Teisha Barber, president of Kansas City Fashion Week; Amy Johnson, designer and owner of Aimz Designs; Bethany Kay, owner of Hello Belle Co.; Conni Douvier, North Central Missouri Project Linus chapter coordinator; and Mahima, Nicole and Joohye, members of the Textile and Apparel Management Graduate Student Association at the University of Missouri.
The top finishers at the 2020 State 4-H Fashion Revue were:
Constructed Casual
Junior Division: Kasen Ahrens of Cape Girardeau County (first place)
Junior Division: Brynna Shettlesworth of Boone County (second place)
Junior Division: Faith Calvin of Jasper County (third place)
Junior Division: Evalynn Miles of Lafayette County (third place)
Intermediate Division: Chloe Beal of Boone County (first place)
Intermediate Division: Kelton Moll of Jasper County (second place)
Intermediate Division: Preslee Bower (third place)
Senior Division: Alaina Shettlesworth of Boone County (first place)
Senior Division: Sage Schmidt of Jefferson County (second place)
Constructed Dressy
Junior Division: Adelyn Hawkins of Bates County (first place)
Junior Division: Ella Goedeke of Vernon County (second place)
Junior Division: Addison Honan of Nodaway County (third place)
Intermediate Division: Lynn Dyer of Lafayette County (first place)
Intermediate Division: Elizabeth Bello of St. Charles County (second place)
Intermediate Division: Julianna Weiner of Boone County (third place)
Senior Division: Krayleigh Power of Ralls County (first place)
Senior Division: Eileen Shafer of Cole County (second place)
Senior Division: Brighid Groom of Lafayette County (third place)
Knit
Junior Division: Asher Ahrens of Cape Girardeau County (first place)
Intermediate Division: Ashtyn Johnson of Saline County (first place)
Senior Division: Anna Ahrens of Cape Girardeau County (first place)
Crochet
Intermediate Division: Lyla Sands of Cape Girardeau County (first place)
Intermediate Division: Callie Gann of Cooper County (second place)
Purchased Casual
Junior Division: Maisy Henness of Boone County (first place)
Junior Division: Alivia Walbourn of Saline County (second place)
Intermediate Division: Trinity Holland of Platte County (first place)
Senior Division: Drake Ellison of Lafayette County (first place)
Purchased Dressy
Junior Division: Brooklyn Bergsieker of Lafayette County (first place)
Intermediate Division: Elizabeth Helm of Newton County (first place)
Senior Division: Emilee Colhour of Johnson County (first place)
100% Cotton Special Award
Junior Division: Adelyn Hawkins of Bates County
Intermediate Division: Chloe Beal of Boone County
Senior Division: Alaina Shettlesworth of Boone County
60%+ Wool Special Award
Junior Division: Mallory Hall of Johnson County
Intermediate Division: Hannah Keiser of Chariton County
Missouri 4-H is a program of MU Extension. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu or contact a local MU Extension Center at 660-747-3193.
