Students of Johnson County can benefit from a national backpack giveaway at the local Verizon store.
On Sunday, July 21, more than 850 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated over 950,000 backpacks filled with supplies to ensure children are well prepared for the start of the school year.
Between 1-4 p.m. on July 21, participating TCC stores, including the Verizon Wireless store in Warrensburg, 800 N. Maguire St., are inviting local families to bring their children to the store to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and other school supplies.
Each TCC store is donating up to 200 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
