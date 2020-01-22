WARRENSBURG — The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the David Curtis Room at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Members will discuss the CEA Earth Day at the Farm celebration scheduled for April 25, Turkeyfoot Prairie maintenance projects and other matters brought before the board.
The informative program after CEA’s business meeting will be in Meeting Room C and will feature Warrensburg-native Bruce Uhler.
Uhler was born and raised in Warrensburg but for the past 16 years has worked for the Swedish firm AB Gustaf Kährs, serving as a corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance officer.
AB Gustaf Kährs is one of the oldest and largest hardwood flooring companies in the world.
Bruce’s presentation Feb. 4 will be about what Americans can learn from Sweden in regard to environmental care and sustainable business practices and objectives.
Sweden is generally known as one of the most sustainable countries in the world.
Uhler’s presentation is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Uhler will speak for 45 minutes with a 15-minute question and answer session following.
