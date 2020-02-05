WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri's Lifelong Learning Series will host speakers Jerry and Becky Baile Crouse on Thursday, Feb. 20, for a presentation titled “Oppression and Power: Examining White Privilege.”
The Crouses will facilitate a discussion on the meaning and impact of white privilege in our personal lives, our institutions and our community.
The program will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden.
The Crouse are bivocational, ordained ministers serving on the pastoral team of the Warrensburg Church of the Brethren since 2004.
Both have served on behalf of the Church of the Brethren in Europe and the Dominican Republic.
Becky is the assistant director of spiritual services for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Jerry is a counselor at Warrensburg High School and co-founder of a diversity and dialogue group that meets monthly at the Warrensburg Church of the Brethren.
UCM’s Lifelong Learning Series features a wide array of programs for the general public during the academic year.
The next upcoming event, titled “Women Building Businesses,” is at 5:30 p.m. March 10 in the Jack Moore Community Room at the Warrensburg Depot, 100 S. Holden St.
Local business owners Becky Axton of the Tranquility Shop and Rachel Mifflin of Ivory and Lace will present the program.
The UCM’s Office of Extended Studies, UCM’s Emeriti Association and UCM’s Alumni Association support the program.
More information about the series is available on the Lifelong Learning Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.