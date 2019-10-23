WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri’s Lifelong Learning Series continues its fall season with a presentation by Kathy Baldridge, co-owner of Photo Gym, at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
Baldridge is a certified professional photo organizer and member of the Association of Professional Photo Organizers with 25 years of experience in digital asset management and information technology.
During the presentation, titled “Finding Your Photos: Lost but Not Forgotten,” she will discuss how she helps people share their memories while providing solutions for preserving and protecting photos, managing digital photos and videos so they are easy to find and safely backing them up.
UCM’s Lifelong Learning Series features a wide array of programs for the general public during the academic year.
The next series of events, titled “Season of Song: Music Promotions,” will include Handel’s Messiah presented by UCM Choruses, voice faculty and symphony orchestra at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 in Hendricks Hall; a winter band concert presented by the UCM Bands and Warrensburg Community Band at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Hendricks Hall; and a Christmas concert presented by the Warrensburg Community Chorus at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St..
The UCM Office of Extended Studies, UCM’s Emeriti Association and UCM’s Alumni Association support the series.
More information about the series is available on the Lifelong Learning Facebook page.
