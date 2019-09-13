WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri’s Lifelong Learning Series will begin its fall season with a presentation by troubadour and award-winning songwriter Forest Sun at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St., in Warrensburg.
During the presentation, Sun will share his experiences in music, film and the visual arts.
With more than 65 million plays on Pandora, he enlivens audiences around the globe with his wealth of songs and stories, all sung and told in a laid-back California style.
Sun’s soulful music draws on a deep well of Americana and has been compared to everyone from Jack Johnson, John Mayer and The Avett Brothers to Van Morrison and Bob Dylan.
He will also performing on Friday, Sept. 20, as part of the Concert at the Courthouse series.
UCM’s Lifelong Learning Series features a wide array of programs for the general public during the academic year.
The next upcoming event will be a presentation on Oct. 3 by Amber R. Clifford-Napoleone, director of the McClure Archives and University Museum.
The presentation, titled, “Lessons from the Past: The 70273 Quilt Project and UCM Archives,” will present information about the touring quilt project commemorating Holocaust victims and will give an overview of items found in the archives.
UCM’s Office of Extended Studies, UCM’s Emeriti Association and UCM’s Alumni Association sponsors the series.
More information about the series is available on the Lifelong Learning Facebook page.
