WARRENSBURG — Hosted by the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design, the annual Summer Exhibition of Mid-Missouri Artists is presented this year as a virtual exhibit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of MMA.
The show is open for viewing through June 30 at ucmgallery.com/mid-missouri-artists-50th-anniversary-summer-exhibition.
Art displayed is by local artists and photographers, including long-distance member Shirley Kleppe.
All MMA events and activities are canceled and/or on hold until pandemic conditions make it possible to schedule. The Missouri State Fair Board will be meeting the middle of the month to decide if the Fair will be held this year, and if so under what conditions.
Anyone interested in joining MMA can view and print a membership form at midmissouriartists.webs.com.
