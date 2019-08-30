UCM Archaeology Field Day planned for Sept. 14

Celebrate the past with the University of Central Missouri Archaeology Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Pertle Springs picnic area.
The day will include a variety of educational events.
Activities include flintknapping demonstrations, atlatl throwing, pottery and cordage making demonstrations, traditional fire starting, walking tours of Pertle Springs archaeology and a science education booth.
Event information states the event will fulfill everything that a scout would need to earn an archaeology badge, part of a 4-H project in geology or in heritage, a social studies class working on their archaeology section or just an event to bring your family to.
This event is part of Missouri Archaeology Month and is open to the public.
For further information, contact Dr. Jeff Yelton at yelton@ucmo.edu.
