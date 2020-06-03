WALNUT RIDGE, Arkansas — Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2020 spring semester.
Henry Vernon of Warrensburg was named to the president’s list
Hannah Vernon of Warrensburg was named to the dean’s list.
The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the dean’s list is comprised of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
