WARRENSBURG — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 will host the annual Turkey Bingo Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the William A. Carleton VFW Post 2513 Post home, 618 Lakeview Drive.
Bingo games are 25 cents each and players win small cash prizes and frozen turkeys.
Post members volunteer to call the games, collect for the games and serve refreshments.
Proceeds are used to help veterans in the community.
