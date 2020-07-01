WARRENSBURG — Trails Regional Library states a library staff member was potentially exposed to COVID-19 and for that reason, all library branches will cease curbside service and book drop access until it is determined that the staff member is not positive for COVID-19.
The system states Friday, July 3, is the tentative date for the library staff to return to branch buildings following a negative result.
"Because our buildings have been fully closed to the public, we do not expect any exposure for non-staff members," TRL information states. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
