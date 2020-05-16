WARRENSBURG — Trails Regional Library announced its branches will be reopening in phases, as recommended in state and federal guidelines.
"We are excited to announce that we are preparing to enter the first phase and will offer contactless curbside service," TRL states.
TRL will begin service from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at the Warrensburg, Holden and Knob Noster branches.
Curbside service will begin from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at the Odessa, Lexington and Concordia branches.
Curbside Service will begin from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at the Corder and Waverly branches.
After the initial launch day, each branch will regularly offer Curbside Service during the following times:
- Monday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
