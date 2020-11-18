Trails Regional Library began the next phase of its reopening plan Thursday, Nov. 12.
Library services now include appointments for in-branch browsing and technology usage as well as curbside material pickup.
For the health and safety of patrons and staff, staff are following guidelines and precautions which meet or exceed health department guidelines:
● Masks or face shields covering the nose and mouth are required for all patrons and staff inside library buildings.
● Patrons should reserve an appointment before visiting the library. Complete an online form or call a local branch library to make an appointment for an In-Person Visit or Curbside Service.
● In-branch visits are limited to one hour and can include browsing material as well as using computers, printers and copiers.
● Children may accompany adults within one appointment if both parties stay together for the duration of the visit.
● Children’s play areas and activities are not available.
● Meeting spaces are not available for use.
● All library events will be virtual until further notice.
● Building occupancy is limited. Patrons may be asked to wait outside if capacity is reached.
● Patrons are encouraged to frequently clean hands using complimentary hand sanitizing stations, available throughout the building.
● Anyone experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms is asked to not visit the library.
“Thank you for your patience and support during this time,” a Trails Regional Library press release states. “We are excited to be able to serve our patrons in-person again, and we will strive to keep our patrons and staff healthy and safe as we reopen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.