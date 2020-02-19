Trails Regional Library receives Technology Mini-Grant

WARRENSBURG — Trails Regional Library announce it has received a $16,111 Technology Mini-Grant.
This project is supported by the Institute of Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
Assistant Director of Library Services Kyle Constant wrote the grant in conjunction with the library's IT department.
"Phase 1 of this grant will allow the library to improve the security, speed and reliability of our network, immediately improving internet-related services to staff and the public," he said. "Phase 2 will help administrative staff more accurately measure how people are using our services, making strategic planning easier and more in tune with community needs."
The grant will fund the purchase of new network hardware, including Power-Over-Internet (POE) switches and people counters.
