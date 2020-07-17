WARRENSBURG — Trails Regional Library announced that it was awarded a grant in the amount of $12,348 from the Missouri State Library’s CARES Act Grant.
The library states it will use the funding to address digital inclusion, broadband availability and to respond to the challenges of COVID-19 in its communities by beginning a Hotspot Lending Program.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to bridge the digital divide in our communities through this grant program,” Library Director Tanya Shelton-Council said.
Trails Regional Library states it plans to introduce 35 mobile hotspots for circulation to address COVID-19-related service disruptions and provide access to internet connection in rural areas without library locations.
According to the most recent American Community Survey (2019), within Trails Regional Library’s service areas of Johnson and Lafayette counties:
- 10% of households include people aged 65+ living alone.
- 15% of households have no internet access at all.
- 10% of households have no kind of computer or internet-connected device.
Trails Regional Library states it hopes to help mitigate obstacles to learning, vital social services, health information and library assistance for these patrons through this Hotspot Lending Program.
The Hotspot Lending Program is expected to be available for patrons beginning in Fall 2020.
Updates to the program will be shared on Trails Regional Library’s website, trailslibrary.org.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services supports this project under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
