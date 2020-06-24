WARRENSBURG — Trails Regional Library announced upcoming virtual library programs, including two guest authors providing virtual workshops and presentations for school-age children.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, will present virtual programs with nonfiction author Kelly Milner Halls.
The programs will be broadcast via GoTo Meeting and saved to YouTube for later viewing.
To join the live event, email register@trailslibrary.org.
TRL will send guests the GoTo Meeting virtual information along with the password to join.
Attendees must sign into the room prior to the start of the event.
Wonders of Weird Animals
This virtual program is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29.
For the past 30 years, Milner Halls has written high-interest nonfiction for young readers. She seeks out the weird and celebrates it, teaching kids research and critical thinking skills along the way. In this 40-minute exploration of animals, she’ll reveal the strange secrets and why they are odd in the very best possible ways. This program is ideal for youth 5 to 8 years old.
Wonders of Weird Mysteries
This virtual program is at 11 a.m. July 6.
Though she studied journalism, with an eye toward investigative reporting, Milner Halls said she discovered her professional destiny in writing nonfiction for kids. In this presentation, she’ll explore some of the world’s most popular mysteries and just what the evidence says about them. This program is ideal for youth 8 to 15 years old.
Aliens & UFOs
This virtual program is at 11 a.m. July 13.
Raised on "Star Trek" television in the 1960s by a father who worked at NASA, Milner Halls said she always wondered about space. She said after she discovered there was evidence that Bigfoot might be real, she began to wonder, “What about Roswell, New Mexico?” This presentation will reveal the evidence she discovered when she dug deep into the truth. This program is ideal for youth 9 to 15 years old.
Along with Milner Halls, author Charlie Mylie will also host a virtual visit.
Storytime: Something for You with Author Charlie Mylie
This virtual program is at 10 a.m. July 7.
Meet author/illustrator Charlie Mylie as he reads his debut picture book, "Something For You" on Trails Regional Library Facebook page, facebook.com/TrailsRegional. Additionally, Mylie will do some live drawing and answer questions about being an author/illustrator.
Story Making with Author Charlie Mylie
This virtual program is at 3:30 p.m. July 10.
Join Mylie for an interactive Story Making virtual program. Mylie will share insights into the story making process and participants will work together to write and illustrate a unique story.
To join the event, guests must email register@trailslibrary.org. TRl will send guests the GoTo Meeting virtual information along with the password to join. Registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Guests must sign into the room prior to the start of the program.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, supports the program.
