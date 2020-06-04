WARRENSBURG — Starting June 8, Trails Regional Library will expand its curbside service at select branches.
New hours will be in place at the branches in Concordia, Holden, Lexington, Odessa and Warrensburg.
These hours included 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The outdoor bookdrops for these branches will remain open from 10 a.m. on Monday to 3 p.m. on Friday.
TRL announced that while some branches will change curbside hours, branches in Corder, Knob Noster and Waverly will remain the same.
These ours include 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
