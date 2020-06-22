Theatre Under the Stars 2020 sets sail with 'Moana JR.'

WARRENSBURG – Theatre Under the Stars, the summer theatre program of Phoenix Performing Arts Center and The Music Studio of Warrensburg, presents Disney’s “Moana JR.” at the Johnson County Fairgrounds from June 25 through June 27.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for school-aged performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film “Moana.”
The cast includes students from Warrensburg, Clinton and Oak Grove, led by director James Duncan.
“We are so excited to present another ‘first in this area’ Broadway musical with ‘Moana Jr.,’” Duncan said. “This season we’re also double casting many of the roles to allow our younger kids the opportunity to play the roles the big kids play.”
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”
For information on purchasing tickets, visit tututix.com/tmsow or call 660-362-1575.
Disney’s “Moana JR.” is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.
