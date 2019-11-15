The Whiteman Area Quilt Guild will have its regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov.21, at the Knob Noster Library.
Judy Vore will present the program on stack & whack.
Debbie Zuvich and Valerie Cavallaro will have refreshments.
Dues of $15 are due.
Christmas stockings and articles for them should be brought to the meeting.
Visitors are always welcome.
