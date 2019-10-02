WARRENSBURG — The Retired & Senior Program (RSVP) will sponsor Coffee & Donuts with the Cops session at 9 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St. to emphasize the importance of safe handling and use of prescription medications.
Each session will feature free coffee, donuts and information from local law enforcement officers about how to safely store and dispose of prescription medication.
In addition, a representative of Compass Health Network will provide information about prescription opioid medication misuse and abuse.
Prescription medication misuse and abuse are growing public health problems among older adults, according to the U.S. Administration for Community Living, and the concern increasing as some 10,000 Americans turn 65 years old every day.
The sessions are sponsored by RSVP, a network of volunteers who are 55 and older.
For more information, call 1-800-748-7826 or visit goaging. com.
