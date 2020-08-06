If July was any indication; then, August is going to be really HOT! Poor plants. Have you ever wondered if there is a temperature range for good, healthy plant growth? There is.
The optimal range for most plants is 70 to 75 degrees. At 85 degrees, a lot of plants begin to show signs of damage. Leaf edges turning brown might be such a sign.
If the caretaker (that’s you and me) doesn’t act quickly, the plant will dry up and die.
There are several things we can do to keep from ever having to get to this level of care.
For vegetable gardens, placement of a shade cloth will reduce sun exposure and conserve moisture at the same time. Mulch! If you haven’t mulched your beds by now; why not?
During the height of the growing season, providing mulch for your plants is the most beneficial activity you can do. The amount of moisture conserved and to be used later by the feeder roots of the plants just beneath the layer of mulch is amazing.
Last, but not least; we have to water. Yes – the rule is one inch (1”) per week. That’s the rule; until it’s not. Remember we’re talking high heat. As a general rule, I let my plants tell me when to water.
Sometimes we create heat islands; for example: at the entrance to Hidden Harbor Park there are two, large, raised flower beds. The road heats up. As do the concrete stones that compose the planters. Now add 95 degrees or more for a daily temperature and you’ve got a disaster headed your way. These two beds get watered every day while the heat is on. If you’ll notice, a lot of plants “droop” their leaves to reduce exposure to the sun. That’s okay – that’s what they’re supposed to do. Go back later – when they’re in the shade. Are the leaves still drooping? If they are, your plant is begging for water. So, you see? One inch, it’s the rule until it isn’t. While you’re at it, don’t forget to water yourself too!
