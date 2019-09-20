The Cheerful Tillers Garden Club has initiated a new, local floral-design award in memory of its longtime member, Helen Neal Simmon.
The pink and green ribbon is accompanied by a cash prize and is awarded at the Johnson County Fair.
Member Mary Durrill received a blue ribbon and the Award of Creativity for the design "Wild Blue Yonder" at the Missouri State Fair Dry Flowers and Designs Show.
In the horticulture division, she received a blue ribbon and the Best of Show for a miniature zinnia.
She also received Sweepstake Awards for the most blue ribbons in both the horticulture and the design divisions.
Durrill has also become an accredited flower show judge.
Election of officers for 2019-2020 was recently held.
New officers include: President Anna Luellen; Vice President Lynda Quistroff; Secretary Beryl Lindley; and Treasurer Ed Quistorff.
