WARRENSBURG — Survival House announced it will offer a new slate of support groups that are free and open to the public.
The groups meet for 45 minutes each week at the Survival House Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St.
Survival states each group is based on healing, building on strengths, exploring feelings, options and problem-solving skills.
Family and Parenting Support: The group meets at 5 p.m. on Mondays. Topics discussed include: parenting styles, behavior modification, sibling bonds, power struggles, boundaries, milestones, safety and discipline.
Surviving Clean & Dry: This group will meet at 6 p.m. on Mondays beginning Sept. 30. This group is centered at the intersection of trauma and substance abuse. This group's topics include: alternatives to using, relational strains trauma and using can cause and the role that boundaries with self-esteem can have on recovery and prevention.
Domestic & Sexual Violence Support: This group meets at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Topics in this group include: domestic and sexual violence, empowerment, safety, warning signs, healthy relationships, boundaries, choices and self esteem.
LGBTQ+ Support: This group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Sept. 19. Topics in this group include: identity, coming out, family, social issues, work experiences, relationships, parenting, sexuality and violence or fears.
For additional information, contact the Outreach Office at (660) 429-1088.
The 24/7 Confidential Hotline can be reached at (800) 846-7597.
