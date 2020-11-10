WARRENSBURG — Change for Survival Survival Adult Abuse Center Inc. (Survival House) invites residents of Johnson and Henry counties to contribute to the Survival House Change for Survival kickoff educational community event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 outside of the Home Rentals and Management Office, 223 E. Market St. in Warrensburg.
The location is across the street from the new Casey’s General Store on Maguire Street and behind the Jeff Hannah Law Office in the Home Rentals parking lot.
Survival House encourages residents to meet Survival team members and learn about the Volunteer Victim Advocate program at Survival and how together, residents can help be a positive force in their community.
Change for Survival also functions as a spare change fundraising drive for the organization’s plans to build a new replacement shelter for clients.
The majority of the proceeds from Change for Survival will go directly to the needs of individuals from Johnson and Henry counties who seek Survival House services. Change for Survival funds will additionally help with the eventual new construction to replace both older shelters for Survival.
Survival House was formed prior to 1982 as an emergency shelter and a crisis hotline for domestic violence victims. In order to answer the community’s needs, Survival expanded services and moved to a donated shelter facility in 1997. In 2016, Survival began serving Henry County and opened a second shelter in 2018. Survival now operates at four different locations, which includes two shelters in Johnson County, a satellite office in Henry County and the Outreach Offices in Warrensburg.
All of Survival’s services are free and confidential.
