WARRENSBURG — Survival Adult Abuse Center, Inc. (Survival House) will host an Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Survival's Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Survival Outreach Offices are located above the Food Pantry.
Survival House was formed prior to 1982 as an emergency shelter and a crisis hotline for domestic violence victims.
In order to answer community needs, Survival expanded its services and moved to a new shelter facility in 1997.
In 2016, Survival began serving Henry County and opened a second shelter in 2018.
Survival now operates at four different locations which include two shelters in Johnson County, a satellite office in Henry County and the Outreach Offices in Warrensburg.
Survival’s Open House is designed to offer information to the community about Survival's free and confidential services, programs and upcoming Survival events.
Attendees will also meet Survival team members and learn about the organization’s mission to end domestic and sexual violence.
For those unable to attend Survival’s Open House, community members can attend the family-friendly fundraiser, Survival's Ghouls Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Ghoul’s Night Out admission is $5 per person (children 3 and under are free).
Admission includes a Haunted Hayride, hot dog, chips and beverage.
Other pay-to-play attractions include a bounce houses and carnival games.
More details are available on the Facebook event page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.