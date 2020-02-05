BROOKINGS, South Dakota — Rylee D. Streit of Holden has been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2019 semester at South Dakota State University.
To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
