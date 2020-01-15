IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Brook Stegner of Chilhowee was one of 136 students named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Ellsworth Community College.
To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the fall 2019 semester.
