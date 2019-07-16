LINN — Johnson County students were among the 470 students conferred by State Technical College of Missouri in May.
Austin Loveall of Holden graduated with an associate degree in applied science, heavy equipment technology - CAT dealer service technician option.
Brett Pinkley of Kingsville graduated with an associate degree in applied science, drafting and design engineering technology.
Ryan Schumacher of Knob Noster graduated with a certificate in heavy equipment operations.
Student from Warrensburg include Jerett Evans, graduated with a certificate in heavy equipment operations; Bryar Sproat, graduated with an associate degree in applied science, industrial electricity - automated controls technician option and and associate degree in applied science, industrial electricity - construction option; and Justin VanBlarcum, graduated with a certificate in heavy equipment operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.