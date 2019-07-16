STOCK_GRADUATION
LINN — Johnson County students were among the 470 students conferred by State Technical College of Missouri in May. 

Austin Loveall of Holden graduated with an associate degree in applied science, heavy equipment technology - CAT dealer service technician option.

Brett Pinkley of Kingsville graduated with an associate degree in applied science, drafting and design engineering technology.

Ryan Schumacher of Knob Noster graduated with a certificate in heavy equipment operations.

Student from Warrensburg include Jerett Evans, graduated with a certificate in heavy equipment operations; Bryar Sproat, graduated with an associate degree in applied science, industrial electricity - automated controls technician option and and associate degree in applied science, industrial electricity - construction option; and Justin VanBlarcum, graduated with a certificate in heavy equipment operations. 

